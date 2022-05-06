Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 161 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.98 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

