Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 271.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.15 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

