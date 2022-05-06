Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 318 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

