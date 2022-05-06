Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 92 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after acquiring an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Copart by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 834,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $113.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

