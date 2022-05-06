Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 7.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 22,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,682,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
