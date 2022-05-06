Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading Down 7.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 22,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,682,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Bumble alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.