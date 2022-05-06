Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.70. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

