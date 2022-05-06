C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.