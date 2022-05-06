Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 70,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

