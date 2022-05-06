California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Issues Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,899. California Resources has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,249 shares of company stock worth $51,165,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.