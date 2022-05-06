Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

NYSE CALX opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

