Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

CMBM traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,787. The stock has a market cap of $365.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

