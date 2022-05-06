Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Set at C$47.00 by Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a C$47.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.64.

Cameco stock traded down C$1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,809. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a PE ratio of -116.08.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

