Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$27.50

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,671,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

