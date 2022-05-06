Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$40.25

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

OTCMKTS JWLLF remained flat at $$27.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

