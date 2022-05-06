Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.