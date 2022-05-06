Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 136936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)
