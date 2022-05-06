Cannell & Co. Acquires 1,270 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $40.19 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.