Cannell & Co. Buys New Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTH opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.
In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
