Cannell & Co. Buys New Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.