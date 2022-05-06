Cannell & Co. Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 996,254 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.25% of Remark worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Remark by 152.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Remark by 228.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Remark by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 204,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 96.01% and a net margin of 171.81%.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.