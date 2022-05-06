Cannell & Co. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Cannell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Data I/O worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

DAIO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.85. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAIO shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

