Cannell & Co. Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $14.53 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.