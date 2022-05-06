Cannell & Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

