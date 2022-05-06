Cannell & Co. Sells 182,011 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,011 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alight were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,724 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $252,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
