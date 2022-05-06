Cannell & Co. Sells 182,011 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,011 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alight were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,724 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $252,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

