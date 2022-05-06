Cannell & Co. Takes $633,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in United States Steel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 121,931 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.