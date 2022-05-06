Cannell & Co. Takes Position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James reduced their target price on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

CRKN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.