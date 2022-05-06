Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CANO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.