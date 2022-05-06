Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ USAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 328,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.