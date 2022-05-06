Capitol Family Office Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Amgen comprises approximately 0.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.40. 206,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

