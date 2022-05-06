Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.27

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.27 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.65). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.56), with a volume of 1,174,223 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.76) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.86 ($2.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.36. The stock has a market cap of £673.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.48.

In other Capricorn Energy news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,257,937.29).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

