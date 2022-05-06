CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Holdings Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of CapStar Financial worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.98. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

