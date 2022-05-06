Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,834. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

