Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 465,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

