Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 721,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,408. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

