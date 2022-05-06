Carla A. Leibold Purchases 1,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 12,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,369. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.
About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.