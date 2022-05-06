Carla A. Leibold Purchases 1,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 12,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,369. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

