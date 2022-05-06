Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies primarily located in the United States. Carlyle Secured Lending Inc., formerly known as TCG BDC Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 333,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $781.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.76. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 87.20%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

