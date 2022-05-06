Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $787.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.76. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 87.20%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

