CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.64.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.14. CarMax has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.