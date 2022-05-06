Cartesi (CTSI) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $153.12 million and $13.09 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00223553 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00488919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039740 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,630.60 or 1.98398373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,969,971 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

