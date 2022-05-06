Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $48.92 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.