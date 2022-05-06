Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

