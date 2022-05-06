Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,271. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Casa Systems by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

