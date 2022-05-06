Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

CAS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CAS traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$12.14. The company had a trading volume of 127,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

