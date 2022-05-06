Cat Token (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,580.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $935,600.63 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00268950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014913 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002915 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

