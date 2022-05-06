CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

CatchMark Timber Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. CatchMark Timber Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to earn ($0.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -272.7%.

CTT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 268,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,911. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 143,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

