Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,933. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 176,106 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

