Ceera Investments LLC Buys 11,070 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. 246,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,134. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

