Ceera Investments LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 231.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,919,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.84. The stock had a trading volume of 80,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.19. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

