Ceera Investments LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.53.

