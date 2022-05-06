Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of CLS opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $87,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

