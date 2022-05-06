Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

CLBT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 3,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $2,621,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

